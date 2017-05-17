Enjoy adventurous deals at The Boulders Resort this summer

The Boulders Resort in Scottsdale. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton / 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Surrounded by picture-perfect scenery, The Boulders Resort in Scottsdale is ready to host your summer staycation by offering up great deals.

This summer you will find room rates as low as $139 a night. Arizona residents will also receive 20-percent off spa packages just by showing your Arizona ID.

The Sonoran Desert-inspired accommodations feature adobe Casitas, Executive Suites, Villas, Haciendas and the Villa Retreat. Wood-burning fireplaces, beam ceilings and magnificent views will greet you.

Relax at the pool nestled against giant boulder formations, get pampered at the spa or head out on one of two 18-hole golf courses surrounded by unreal desert scenery.

The list of outdoor adventures at The Boulder's Resort goes on and on -- horseback riding, rock climbing, scenic hikes, moonlight bike rides and much more.

Fuel up after a day of adventure at one of five different dining options.

To book your stay, visit www.theboulders.com.

