Andre Kennebrew speaks at "Elevate for Tomorrow" in Queen Creek, Arizona. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12 News)

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - What does it take to land a job and be successful in today’s job market?

That's what high school kids learned more about during the "Elevate for Tomorrow" conference on Tuesday.

Leaders in the community were there to help set up students for success outside of school and in the years to come.

At E4T, students heard from national recognized speakers, and got to meet college recruiters and local employers.

They also got an idea of what it’s like to interview for a job.

“I’ve interviewed a lot of college graduates who are frustrated because they felt like once they got out of school they would have a job and that’s disappointing to them," Andre Kennebrew, a senior manager of talent acquisitions at Chick-fil-A, said. "That’s why we want to get these high school students now to say here are some of the things you need to do that will give you a better chance once you get out of college.”

(© 2017 KPNX)