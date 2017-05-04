Elementary students celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a salsa garden fiesta

The students are planting vegetables for their salsa garden for Cinco de Mayo. (Photo: Be Kind People Project)

PHOENIX - While many will be out partying and enjoying the nightlife on Cinco de Mayo, we can't forget about the little ones who strive to make a difference on this day.

On Friday, the students at Excelencia Elementary School in Phoenix will make some delicious salsa from their garden with the help of students from Central High School.

A couple months ago, the school planted their Be Kind Salsa Garden in order to promote healthy eating habits through The Be Kind People Project.

The Be Kind People Project recently collaborated with Abby Lee Farms to celebrate Be Kind Salsa Gardens throughout various schools in the Valley, according to a release.

The kiddos learn how to love and appreciate fresh, nutritious foods. What better way of loving veggies than being able to grow them yourself?

