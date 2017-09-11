El Mirage officer shoots, kills man after confrontation in Youngtown

An El Mirage police officer shot and killed a man after a confrontation around 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said El Mirage PD and MCSO responded to reports of shot fired near 113th and Tennessee avenues in Youngtown on Sunday night.

The suspect, a man, was shot after a confrontation, MCSO said.

No deputies or officers were hurt.

MCSO is investigating the incident.

