Eat at your own risk: Expired meat

PHOENIX - Even though restaurants may not serve it, there are those that still have expired chicken, pork and beef in storage.

The Maricopa County Environmental Service inspectors check for this as part of their routine.

In the month of January, some eateries with bad report cards had evidence of meat without labels. Others had wrong dates put down, but it’s the duty of the county to report it.

Here are some of the examples that we found by looking on the county's website. To check for yourself, visit:

Keep in mind, these reports don’t have quotes or opinions from the store managers.

The hot dogs at Circle K may only cost a buck and a half, but according to Maricopa County health inspection reports the Circle K near Gilbert and Chandler had old links. One case of hot dogs and some egg rolls in the one-door reach in cooler had open dates marked Dec. 28 and 30.

The date of the inspection: Jan. 10! That’s 11 days to 13 days old for hot dogs and egg rolls. The health department said they should be tossed out no more than seven days after opening. The manager threw them away on inspection.

We emailed Circle K’s corporate office (twice, and told them in advance of our deadline) for comment. They never provided a statement.

At the Beaver Bar, near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road, there was corned beef with a date of Dec. 15, 2016, the inspection taking place almost a month later on Jan. 7, 2017.

The person in charge threw it away at the time of inspection. On a phone call, the manager said the items were opened two days prior to the investigation and mislabeled. They should have penned Jan. 15, 2017 and stated that the health inspector understood, but had to make a note of it.

Then, there’s the Filibertos near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road. The inspector found a container of cooked adobada meat that was eight days old. Ready-to-eat food can only be kept for a week. The manager threw away the meat and on the phone told 12 News the store “takes expired food seriously, but forgot.”

You can always check on your favorite restaurants, by heading to the county's website.

