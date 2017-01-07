Ducey, free of budget crunch, to roll out new agenda

Gov. Doug Ducey (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Gov. Doug Ducey is vowing to focus big on education spending when he delivers his state of the state address.



The Republican's first year in office was consumed with a huge budget deficit and the second on resolving a school funding crisis.



He said in an interview with The Associated Press in advance of Monday's speech on the Legislature's 2017 opening day that he'll lay out an agenda on education and boosting help to the state's most vulnerable citizens.



The governor was circumspect on what his agenda will mean for schools. He's under pressure to produce big results as he heads into his third year in office.



He also promised to deliver more to address the opioid addiction crisis and to try to cut repeat prison visits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.