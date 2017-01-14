Driver hits and drags pedestrian for blocks before stopping

Phoenix police investigating a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (Photo Chris Latella)

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police say a pedestrian was hit by a car and dragged several blocks before the driver stopped.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police the victim was running across 51st Avenue near Osborn Road when he was struck by the car.

The driver didn't stop and fled the collision scene.

Witnesses gave police information that led them to find the car involved in the hit-and-run several blocks away, near 54th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Police found the victim still lodged underneath the car, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is detained.

It's unknown if impairment played a role.

51st Avenue is closed between Osborn and Thomas roads as police investigate.

