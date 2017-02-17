DPS: Wrong-way driver assaulted troopers

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a woman arrested Thursday morning for DUI after driving the wrong-way for nearly 20 miles on three different Valley freeways hit and spit on troopers.

According to DPS, while being processed for a DUI, the woman punched one trooper in the chest and another trooper in the face while DPS attempted to detain her.

DPS says the woman was served with a warrant for a blood draw during which she spit in a trooper's face after being strapped in a chair for being "uncooperative and combative."

The woman's vehicle was brought to a stop on US 60.

Two DPS vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no one was hurt.

