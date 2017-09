A DPS vehicle was invovled in a crash on the US-60. Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

MESA, Ariz. - A DPS vehicle was involved in a crash on the US 60 eastbound near Greenfield Rd.

Aerial footage showed the vehicle had significant damage.

ADOT said the HOV and left lanes are blocked for the crash.

No word on possible injuries.

© 2017 KPNX-TV