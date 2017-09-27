DPS: Troopers injured in hit-and-run on US 60

A DPS vehicle was invovled in a crash on the US-60. Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

MESA, Ariz. - DPS troopers have minor injuries after their vehicle was involved in a crash on the US 60 eastbound near Greenfield Rd. Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS, a vehicle carrying two troopers was struck by another vehicle that failed to slow down as traffic slowed on the freeway.

The DPS vehicle spun out of control and collided with a concrete barricade before hitting a third vehicle.

DPS said the vehicle that struck the DPS car left the scene.

The two troopers and a person in the third vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial footage showed the vehicle had significant damage.

DPS said the inside lanes of US 60 are closed and the outside lanes remain open.

The investigation is ongoing.

