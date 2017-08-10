DPS: Suspect lost flip-flops as he ran from trooper

CHANDLER, Ariz - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers are searching for a man who ran from a traffic stop near Loop 202 and Arizona Avenue Thursday morning.

According to DPS, the man lost his flip-flops as he ran. Troopers were not able to find the fleeing suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. DPS says troopers will follow up on information gathered from the suspect's abandoned car.

