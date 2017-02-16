DPS stops wrong-way driver after several miles

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a wrong-way driver after they say she went eastbound in the westbound lanes of the US 60 for 10 or 20 miles, Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Department of Public Safety worked fast Thursday morning to stop a wrong-way driver flying down the freeway.

The call came in about 2:20 a.m. DPS tells us a woman drove 10 to 20 miles in the wrong direction on the US 60 before she was stopped near the Alma School exit.

She was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes. Troopers used stop sticks to deflate the left-rear tire near Rural Road.

Authorities were able to stop her before she collided with any other vehicles.

DPS says the driver was "severely impaired," and for the amount of distance she drove, troopers say it's remarkable there wasn't a crash.

Two DPS vehicles were damaged during the incident, but no one was hurt.

