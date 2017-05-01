DPS: Motorcyclist, good Samaritan killed in collision on I-17

DPS said two people were killed in a crash on I-17 on May 1, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Two separate collision in the area of Interstate 17 and Union Hills closed Interstate 17 at Loop 101 and resulted in the death of two people Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the first crash was a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The 38-year-old rider was alert and conscious after the crash.

DPS said three vehicles and a total of four people were at the scene helping the motorcyclist when a white SUV collided with one of the stopped vehicles.

The collision resulted in the death of the motorcyclist and a 53-year-old woman who had stopped to help. Two others were taken to a hospital with "very serious injuries," DPS said.

The L-101 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-17 are also closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says southbound traffic on I-17 is was diverted onto L-101 in the north Valley, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

