DPS investigating Phoenix drivers burning out on I-10

A screenshot of YouTube video of vehicles doing donuts on Interstate 10. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)

PHOENIX - The Department of Public Safety says it is investigating who was behind a dangerous stunt that brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue earlier this month.

Video of several drivers doing donuts in the middle of the freeway surfaced on YouTube with the incident allegedly occurring on Feb. 5 around 10 p.m.

The footage captures several moments of chaos when confused drivers begin honking at the vehicles. One car trying to drive around the scene was nearly hit.

DPS has confirmed officials have seen the video and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their department immediately.

