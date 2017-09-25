DPS investigating Loop 101 crash caused by wrong-way teen driver

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash involving at teenage girl driver on Loop 101 Monday morning.

The crash happened on southbound 101 at Guadalupe Road around 9:10 a.m. Monday, DPS said.

According to DPS, the crash resulted in injures but there was no word on the severity of them.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the HOV lane and two left lanes were blocked for about an hour following the crash, but all lanes are now cleared.

Last month, ADOT began installing a thermal-camera wrong-way driver detection system on Interstate 17 in Phoenix. The $3.7 million project is aimed at reducing the risk of collisions caused by wrong-way drivers.

The investigation is ongoing, DPS said.

