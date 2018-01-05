DPS: Driver ejected in rollover crash on I-17

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a two-vehicle rollover crash closed the southbound lanes of I-17 Friday morning.
ADOT said the I-17 was closed from Dunlap to Northern avenues.
The freeway reopened around 7 a.m.
DPS said a pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle. The pickup truck rolled.
The driver of the truck was ejected and has life-threatening injuries, DPS said.
The other driver was treated at the scene.
© 2018 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs