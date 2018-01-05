DPS: Driver ejected in rollover crash on I-17

Crash on I-17. Jan. 5, 2018. (Photo: ADOT)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a two-vehicle rollover crash closed the southbound lanes of I-17 Friday morning.

ADOT said the I-17 was closed from Dunlap to Northern avenues.

The freeway reopened around 7 a.m.

DPS said a pickup truck sideswiped another vehicle. The pickup truck rolled.

The driver of the truck was ejected and has life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

The other driver was treated at the scene.

© 2018 KPNX-TV