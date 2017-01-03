DPS arrests driver in stolen-car crash

DPS trooper investigate after a man allegedly crashed a stolen car into a light pole in a parking lot near 35th and Camelback avenues. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

PHOENIX - A bizarre car crash in the West Valley Tuesday morning led DPS to find out the car was stolen.

At 2:30 a.m., DPS said a trooper saw a driver driving erratically and went to pull the car over. The driver refused and sped off.

The trooper ran the plates and discovered the car was reported stolen from a home Monday night.

The driver lost the trooper and then crashed the car into a light pole in a parking lot near 35th and Camelback avenues, DPS said.

The driver and the passenger bailed and ran south on 35th Avenue into a nearby neighborhood.

According to DPS, after about 10 minutes of searching for the suspects, the driver came out of hiding and ran. He was taken into custody.

The passenger is still at large.

