Dozens of volunteers hit the street searching for homeless

Volunteers gathered in Mesa before hitting the street searching for homeless, Jan. 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Tuesday morning, dozens of volunteers gathered at Fire Station 201 in Mesa for the annual Homeless Street Count.

Coordinated by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the goal is to canvass areas to interview people who are living in situations not suitable for human habitation.

Fanning out all over Maricopa County, this annual street count provides a snapshot of the number of homeless people who need resources.

Last year, the street count identified 1,646 homeless men, women and children on the streets. In addition, 4,056 people were discovered living in emergency shelters, safe havens or transitional housing.

If you'd like to volunteer next year, visit www.mesaaz.gov.

