Dozens of tires slashed along Glendale neighborhood streets

A car sits with a flat tire after it was damaged near 67th Ave and Olive in Glendale. Dec. 27, 2017. (Photo: Antonia Mejia/12 News)

GLENDALE, Ariz- Numerous residents from a Glendale neighborhood are having to deal with the burden of buying new tires for their cars.

Glendale police say they have at least five or six reports of families whose car tires were slashed on Christmas Eve. However, residents are saying it was much more.

“It was actually 20 vehicles along the street here,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous.

He was talking about Delmonico Lane, near 67th and Olive avenues. However, there were more vehicles with damaged tires on other nearby streets.

“Hoping that they catch them and when they do catch them, they are going to be in trouble 'cause that was a lot of vehicles, and they did a lot of damage,” said the anonymous man, who is in town visiting his family for Christmas.

His nephew’s Chrysler has both back tires slashed.

Another resident, Betty Palma, says her tires were also punctured and deflated.

“I was just kinda like ‘Really?’” said Palma.

Like many other neighbors in the area, she is also having to front the unexpected cost, on top of having already spent a lot of money on Christmas presents.

Glendale police are working to provide a possible suspect description.

If you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

© 2017 KPNX-TV