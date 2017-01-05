Downtown Phoenix coffee joint Jobot reopens in new Roosevelt Row home

The former location of longtime, Roosevelt Row business, Jobot Coffee (foreground) near the intersection of 5th Street and Roosevelt Rd., Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12News)

PHOENIX - For the past couple of years, the economic engine driving construction in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood has made getting that cup of joe a little trickier for patrons in search of their next cup.

So, despite the new traffic congestion, the word was still out that Roosevelt Row was open for business and locals and visitors were still making their way to their favorite java joints. That is, until Jobot Coffee & Diner announced it was closing.

"It was shocking for all of us," John Sagasta, owner of Jobot said. "It felt like something that was going to be there forever," he added, looking back at how the past nine years have gone for him and his small staff.

Sagasta's Jobot Coffee is widely regarded as one of the flagship businesses along Roosevelt Road that spurred the neighborhood to its international art-centric notoriety.

"It's easy to miss, but you've got to find this little pocket right here on Roosevelt and take a look around," Roosevelt regular Evelyn Herrmann said while strolling the block near Fifth and Roosevelt streets with her young son.

The atmosphere and perceptions in this downtown collection of small businesses is regarded as "cool" and profitable, but eventually, it came with a price that was too much for Sagasta and the Jobot crew.

It was time to close.

"Something cool happens, and developers want a part of it," Sagasta said. "And typically they get their way, because everybody likes money, right? Everyone wants to cash out at some point."

The very kitschy, cool fabric that's connected the neighborhood to the community is beginning to fray. But that's only giving business support organizations like Downtown Phoenix, Inc. new motivation to step in and provide much-needed support for growth-minded enterprises already in the Roosevelt Business District and those about to launch there.

"You want to keep that alive -- you want to keep that vibe, keep it cool," R.J. Price, VP of marketing and events for Downtown Phoenix, Inc said.

"Cool" became piping hot again the first week of 2017, when a new version of Jobot took over a pre-existing coffee spot at Third and Roosevelt streets, much to the relief of many Jobot regulars.

"I thought part of what was really special about Jobot was the unique building it was in beforehand," Laura Hamant, a U of A medical student who attends the nearby campus. "But I do really like this location and I'm happy to see them stay in business."

(© 2017 KPNX)