Downtown meters taken for PARK(ing) day

PHOENIX - From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, metered parking spots in downtown Phoenix transformed into public parks.

The event is called PARK(ing) Day and is a global event. Major cities participate in the day which challenges people to rethink the way streets are used and reinforces the need for broad-based changes to urban infrastructure.

This is the ninth annual PARK(ing) Day event in downtown Phoenix. The event, organized by community activist Stacey Champion, will mostly take place on Washington Street in between First and Second avenues.

“This is not a day to protest," said Champion, "but a day to reimagine how we use our public space to feel a sense of connection and community engagement within a large city. If Phoenix is to thrive, walkability and connectivity need to be important factors moving forward. Small, green, public spaces feed the soul.”

