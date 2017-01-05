Don't forget about food banks after the holidays

Food donations at St. Vincent de Paul

PHOENIX - The holidays bring out a sense of giving back in people, which is why food banks around the Valley see a lot of help from volunteers and donors.

But once the holiday rush dies down, the number of donations and volunteers declines significantly.

According to St. Mary's Food Bank, they get about 40 percent of their donations in November and December -- which means the other 60 percent has to be spread out over 10 months.

At St Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, they saw about 130,000 pounds of food donated in December 2015, but come January of 2016 that number fell to 12,000 pounds.

Your time and donations are needed year-round.

"The need is the same in December as it is in January, in February and in March," said Steve Zabilski, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul.

At the community service center in Phoenix, St. Mary's Food Bank hands out emergency food boxes to families in need. Not only do they need donations to fill those boxes, but they need volunteers, as well.

"Now is a great time to volunteer for everything from building boxes to having the touch with the actual folks helping out;" said Jerry Brown, director of marketing at St. Mary's. "Just smile and let them know that someone is here for them."

If you would like to give your time or make a monetary or itemized donation to St. Mary's, some of the most needed items right now are peanut butter and canned fruits and vegetables.

You can find details on donating by visiting their website.

As for St. Vincent de Paul, they need non-perishable food donations, and would love for volunteers to sign up to help in the warehouse and the dining hall.

You can sign up on their website.

