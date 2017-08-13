Dollar store clerk assaulted on video

A man was caught on camera punching a 99 cent store employee who reportedly caught the man stealing. (Photo: Brian Lee)

PHOENIX - Brian Lee is sick and tired of shoplifters stealing from his 99 Cent Store on 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"It's not about the money, maybe 10 to 20 dollars. They come everyday," Lee said.

So last Friday, when a store employee caught a man blatantly swiping laundry detergent from aisle two, he chased him outside.

"We are saying every dollar counts," Lee said.

The 62-year-old store clerk called police and made sure to tell the shoplifter to never come back. That's when the criminal turned around and punched the man in the face. The entire incident was caught on store's security camera.

"He just a smacked him on the ground. But I want justice to find out this guy. The first thing I did was make reward for $1,000. It might not be much, but I think it's enough."

Lee put up a grand of his own money in hopes that one of his customers know who this guy is.

As for Mike, he's recovering from surgery, and he's decided to retire from the dollar store business.

"He fulfilled his job, so I'm going to miss him," Brian said.

Phoenix Police are also looking for this man. Describing him as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old. Mike, the victim, originally told police he doesn't want to press charges, but Lee wants to make sure he is caught and prosecuted.

"He has to pay," Lee said.

