Dog with feet-long matted hair finds her forever home with deputy

Lily the cocker spaniel's hair was so matted and heavy that it weighed down her ears and legs. She had difficulty walking.
A veterinarian who cared for her said it was the worst case of neglect he'd seen in over two decades.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued Lily from a Queen Creek home back in April. A horse was also found there and had to be euthanized.
Lily's story; however, has a happy ending.
Lily was adopted by Roger Kaley. According to MCSO, Kaley is a deputy who patrols the beat where she was found and rescued.
BEFORE:
In a blog post, MCSO said this happy ending started with a Facebook post. Kaley posted Lily's story and his wife, after seeing the post, suggested they adopt Lily. They had just lost their family dog a few months ago.
The adoption was finalized in June, according to MCSO.
AFTER:
Now Lily looks like a whole different pup with her new family in her forever home.
