Dog with feet-long matted hair finds her forever home with deputy

Lily with deputy Roger Kaley. (Photo: MCSO)

Lily the cocker spaniel's hair was so matted and heavy that it weighed down her ears and legs. She had difficulty walking.

A veterinarian who cared for her said it was the worst case of neglect he'd seen in over two decades.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office rescued Lily from a Queen Creek home back in April. A horse was also found there and had to be euthanized.

Lily's story; however, has a happy ending.

Lily was adopted by Roger Kaley. According to MCSO, Kaley is a deputy who patrols the beat where she was found and rescued.

BEFORE:

Lily the cocker spaniel, with severely matted hair. (Photo: MCSO)

In a blog post, MCSO said this happy ending started with a Facebook post. Kaley posted Lily's story and his wife, after seeing the post, suggested they adopt Lily. They had just lost their family dog a few months ago.

The adoption was finalized in June, according to MCSO.

AFTER:

Now Lily looks like a whole different pup with her new family in her forever home.

Lily with her new family. (Photo: MCSO)

