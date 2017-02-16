Dog rescued, found with wounds infested by maggots

Valentine. (Photo: MCACC)

A dog, found with severe wounds to his head, is now getting the care he needs thanks to a concerned citizen.

According to a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control spokeswoman, the dog nicknamed "Valentine" was found on Valentine's Day.

The almost 2-year-old pit bull mix was infested with ticks and appears to have home-cropped ears. He also had wounds on his head that were infested with maggots, according to MCACC.

PHOTOS: Valentine (Warning: graphic image)

MCACC says Valentine is "very sweet," will be put into foster care, and will eventually need a home.

There is no information on a possible owner at this time, MCACC says.

