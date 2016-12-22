Dog rescued by police officer after hit-and-run

Dr. Bill Linney, veterinary surgeon at Phoenix Veterinary Referall, and Falkor, whose right forelimb was amputated. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A dog hit by a car and left for dead a few months ago needs your help as he recovers.

"Falkor" was rescued by a police officer and taken to a Phoenix veterinary clinic through the Animals Benefit Club of Arizona, a nonprofit that takes on the most desperate animal rescue cases.

"He came in after suffering a trauma and was a stray," said Dr. Bill Linney, a veterinary surgeon at the clinic. "As a result of that trauma, he had lost all nerve function to his right forelimb."

Linney said they had to amputate the leg after waiting weeks to see whether nerve function would return.

But less than 48 hours after the surgery, Falkor had already bounced back.

"They don't suffer the mental anguish that we do from the loss of a limb," Linney said. "He wants to get back to playing and having a good time."

Falkor will need a cart to get around and support his body weight. Linney said the cart will prevent other complications from developing later.

"They will start to develop major problems with their spinal column and with their other legs. So the idea here is to minimize the trauma on the rest of his body and get him fitted for that cart," Linney said.

Andra Jeffress, board chair at the Animals Benefit Club, said Falkor's surgery and prosthesis will run about $2,800.

If you'd like to help Falkor get his cart, you can go to animalsbenefitclub.com and donate money. You can also send checks to 3111 E. St. John Road, Phoenix AZ, 85032.

Animals Benefit Club is an all-volunteer organization, and all donations go to help the animals.

Copyright 2016 KPNX