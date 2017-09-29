Dog recovering after being found with slit throat in Chandler

Panda is recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after surgery. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

WARNING: Story contains image that is graphic

A reward of $2,000 is being offered for information that would help track down whoever abused a dog that was found by Chandler police just over a week ago.

The 3-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, named Panda, was on Sept. 18 near McQueen and Warner roads. Her throat had been cut open.

According to Chandler police, investigator believe it was intentionally done with a "sharp object" and not by another animal.

@ChandlerPolice detectives need help with animal abuse case. Click on the link for more info https://t.co/A3V546k8Ql pic.twitter.com/Mdw4NwoW1n — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 29, 2017

Police said Panda's previous owner gave her to an unknown man at Espee Park in Chandler between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11.

Panda was turned over to the Arizona Humane Society where she is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

© 2017 KPNX-TV