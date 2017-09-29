Dog recovering after being found with slashed throat in Chandler

Panda is recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after surgery. (Photo: Arizona Humane Society)

WARNING: Story contains image that is graphic

Chandler police need the public's help tracking down the person who slashed a dog's throat last week.

Authorities are offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the abuse of dog that was found by Chandler police on September 18.

The 3-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, named Panda, was found near McQueen and Warner roads. Her throat had been cut open.

"Her throat was slit with some type of sharp object. Internal organs and trachea were exposed when officers located this dog," said Sergeant Daniel Mejia, Chandler Police.

@ChandlerPolice detectives need help with animal abuse case. Click on the link for more info https://t.co/A3V546k8Ql pic.twitter.com/Mdw4NwoW1n — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 29, 2017

According to Chandler police, investigator believe it was intentionally done with a "sharp object" and not by another animal.

Panda was quickly rushed to a trauma center for treatment.

"We had to do repeated bandage changes over the course of a couple of days then we were finally able to clean up the wound and do surgery," said lead Veterinary Physician Melissa Thompson, Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital.

Doctors are closely monitoring the wound and eventually Panda will go to a foster home to finish recovering.

"We need her to be out of the shelter environment so we can focus on making sure she's okay," said Thompson.

Panda was turned over to the Arizona Humane Society where she is recovering after undergoing surgery.

Police said Panda's previous owner gave her to an unknown man at Espee Park in Chandler between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11.

"The dog was rehomed at Espee Park in Chandler which is a skater park. The only other information we have is Hispanic male, late 20's early 30's standing at 5'10"," said Sgt. Daniel Mejia.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

The Arizona Humane Society will release information when Panda is healed and ready for adoption.

© 2017 KPNX-TV