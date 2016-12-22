Do's and don'ts of holiday recycling

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Valley teens decorate cupcakes with swastikas at Jewish teen's party
-
Fired barista posts viral rant
-
Why is an electric car maker coming to AZ?
-
A life changed after the Jodi Arias trial
-
McCain responds to Trump flag-burning tweet
-
Fight for $15 protests break out across US
-
Truck hits, kills 1 year-old boy in Phoenix
More Stories
-
Dog rescued by police officer after hit-and-runDec 22, 2016, 4:13 p.m.
-
Phoenix police officer stays on 'longer than…Dec 21, 2016, 12:51 p.m.
-
Ducey to Uber: 'California may not want you, but we do'Dec 22, 2016, 2:24 p.m.