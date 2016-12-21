Displaced Phoenix family's Christmas saved by holiday heroes

Taryn Hansen points to the sky saying God inspired her to help a family who lost their home to a fire. (Photo: Nico Santos)

PHOENIX - A Laveen family was forced out of their house when a fire gutted their home of nine years Dec. 9, but the community is not letting that fire ruin their Christmas.

"The walls look like they were crying black tears,” said Afryka Johnson. “It's kind of creepy."

That's the only way she knows how to sum up what’s left of the structure.

“My boys were yelling, 'My dad! My dad,' and some neighbors, two young adults came, got him, and then they disappeared,” said Johnson, adding she is thankful no one was seriously hurt in the fire.

Those two strangers are lifesavers in Johnson's eyes. But they were the first of many holiday heroes to step up to the plate.

"It's not me that's doing this,” said Taryn Hansen, referring to God and pointing to the sky. “I'm just willing to do what I'm asked to do."

Hansen is a friend of the family. She immediately took to social media to share the Johnsons’ story, because she knew they were loving people when they first met only nine months ago.

Hansen was further inspired to help by this family's loss that runs deeper than material things.

"I lost a child six years ago, and all the memories are in this home,” said Johnson. “There's even a small place [where my child scribbled] on the wall that became sacred to me. I lost that."

Hansen and friends have scrambled enough to get support through the Kohl's.

The story willing to accept Kohl’s Cash vouchers donated by those willing to help.

The displaced family's GoFundMe page, set up to help with rent and a deposit, is starting to gain traction, as well.

It's still an uphill battle for Johnson and her family because she doesn't know if she and her husband will be able to come up with the only gift their kids want this year.

“A house,” she said. “They want somewhere to live.”

In the meantime, friends are willing to do whatever it takes to get this family back on their feet -- and they are not alone.

If you’d like to help, visit the participating Kohl’s location at 10072 W. Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Store management is planning a private shopping event for the family Christmas Eve morning. You can donate gift cards or Kohl’s Cash vouchers for the family to use.

You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe fundraiser. Taryn Hansen has been coordination donation efforts for the family. If you’d like to help in any other way, call her cellphone at 623-340-2059.

Copyright 2016 KPNX