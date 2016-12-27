KPNX
Did you win $8.4 million on the Pick? Unclaimed ticket sold in the Valley

Winning lottery ticket for The Pick purchased on Christmas Eve.

Anne Stegen, KPNX 5:29 PM. MST December 27, 2016

MESA, Ariz. - A winning ticket for $8.4 million on the Pick was sold in Mesa for a drawing held Dec. 24. 

The ticket has not been claimed. The winning numbers were 2-11-12-18-31-32.

The ticket was sold at QuikTrip on 1141 S. Crimson Rd.

It was the second largest jackpot of 2016 and has been building for 8 months, according to Megan Conner, a representative of the Pick.

