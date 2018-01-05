Did you find the baby? Supermarkets and bakers prepare for Three Kings' Day

Three Kings Day (Photo: Food City)

If you head to the supermarket Friday and see a line at the bakery don’t’ be surprised, bakers will be busy creating three kings' cake -- or La Rosca De Reyes.

There’s also a little surprise tucked inside and if you find it, get ready to party. Traditionally, the person who finds the tiny baby doll baked inside is supposed to hold a dinner at their home on Feb. 2, hosting friends, family and neighbors.

A spokesperson for Los Altos Ranch Market on Roosevelt Street said the store has been busy for two weeks working to keep up with the demand.

The store intends to sell more than 500 Roscas on Saturday at each one of its seven stores in the Valley.

