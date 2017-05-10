Desert Vista High School again marred by racism, this time as graffiti

Desert Vista High School. (Photo: Google Maps)

Over a year after students spelled a racial slur with letters on their T-shirts at Desert Vista High School, another racist message was seen at the Phoenix high school.

The N-word was spray painted on a wall at Desert Vista, Jennifer Liewer with the Tempe Union High School District confirmed to 12 News.

The word had two asterisks as Gs, appearing to allude to the January 2016 incident when students with letters on their shirts took photos spelling out the same slur.

A photo sent to 12 News shows the slur spray painted on a wall at Desert Vista High School.

TUHSD is investigating the incident, Liewer said.

