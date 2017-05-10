Desert Vista High School again marred by racism, this time as graffiti

Over a year after students spelled a racial slur with letters on their T-shirts at Desert Vista High School, another racist message was seen at the Phoenix high school.
The N-word was spray painted on a wall at Desert Vista, Jennifer Liewer with the Tempe Union High School District confirmed to 12 News.
The word had two asterisks as Gs, appearing to allude to the January 2016 incident when students with letters on their shirts took photos spelling out the same slur.
READ: Desert Vista HS learning, growing after racist incident
TUHSD is investigating the incident, Liewer said.
