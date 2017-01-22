Missing 32-year-old woman from Maricopa County

Chelsea Grubbs, 32, was not reported missing, but stated on Facebook she was victim of a crime, according to authorities, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz., -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 32-year-old Chelsea Grubbs.

According to police, she was not reported missing, but stated on Facebook that was victim of a crime and did not want to live.

Authorities would like to check on her welfare and see if she is a victim of a crime.

Police have already started searching for Chelsea. There is no circumstances to believe she is in danger, but police are asking the public to help locate her.

If you have any information, please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

