Deported Mesa mother back in Mexico morning after Phoenix protests

The teenage, U.S.-born children of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, who was detained and ordered deported, stand outside ICE headquarters in Phoenix Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: Brahm Resnik/12 News)

PHOENIX - Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mesa mother of two whose deportation proceedings sparked protests in Phoenix Wednesday night, is now in Mexico, 12 News has learned.

Garcia, 36, was detained Wednesday during an immigration check-in in Phoenix.

She was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009 for working at the Golfland Sunsplash amusement park in Mesa.

A crowd of supporters blocked Central Avenue and a light-rail train Wednesday night. Seven people -- 31-year-old Manuel Saldana, 57-year-old Beth King, 36-year-old Angeles Maldonado, 23-year-old Maria Castro, 41-year-old Kenneth Chapman and 37-year-old Luke Black -- were arrested, according to police.

