Demonstrators to gather for Tempe 'Silent March for Peace'

TEMPE, Ariz. - Demonstrators will come together Friday at 4 p.m. to show solidarity with Muslims, refugees and immigrants in response to President Trump’s executive orders.
Faith groups, activists, neighbors and community leaders will gather for what’s being called a "Silent March for Peace." The gathering will start outside the Islamic Community Center in Tempe.
The event starts at 4 p.m., followed by a call to prayer at 4:30, the march at 5 and a final call to prayer at 6.
Silent March for Peace
Islamic Community Center of Tempe
131 E. 6th Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
4 p.m. Feb. 3, 2017
