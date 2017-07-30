Deadly collision on light rail tracks causes transit delays

A man is dead after a vehicle collided with a light pole on the light rail tracks near Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday morning.(Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - A man is dead after a vehicle collided with a light pole on the light rail tracks near Central Avenue and Encanto Boulevard Sunday morning.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area around 5:30 a.m. and pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead on scene.

Police believe the driver was traveling on the light rail tracks when it collided with the pole.

According to Valley Metro, the tracks between McDowell Road and Encanto Boulveard will be closed for investigation and delays are expected because of it.

@valleymetro rail delays due to vehicle collision on Central at Palm. Buses connecting riders btwn McDowell and Encanto. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) July 30, 2017

