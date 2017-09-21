Close Dead body found on North Mountain trail 12 News , KPNX 7:13 PM. MST September 21, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A man was found dead on a North Mountain trail Thursday evening, a Phoenix fire official said.Fire crews from Phoenix and Glendale are on the scene, as well as police.The investigation is ongoing. © 2017 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano released from prison Phoenix pursuit ends with shootout A father's plea after daughter's suicide What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack? Search continues for missing Mesa mom and baby Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash Florida woman makes sexy power plea LifeLock uses Equifax to monitor victims of Equifax data breach VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him? IA video for Decarlos Jones More Stories Who is recently released mobster-turned-informant… Sep 21, 2017, 9:40 a.m. IKEA plans to open second Phoenix-area location in Glendale Sep 21, 2017, 7:47 a.m. Disgusting discovery: Bodily fluid found in soap dispensers Sep 21, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
