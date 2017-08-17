DEA agents seize 30,000 fentanyl pills in largest pill seizure in Arizona history

Fentanyl pills seized Sunday Aug. 13, 2017. (Photo: Drug Enforcement Administration, Phoenix Field Division)

PHOENIX - Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Tempe Police detectives seized 30,000 fentanyl pills during an operation against a drug trafficking organization related to the Sinaloa Cartel.

This is the largest seizure of fentanyl tablets in Arizona's history, according to the DEA.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin.

Agents discovered the pills after a DEA operation led them to request a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, they found 30,000 fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone pills, the DEA said. Agents also found a loaded handgun.

The case will be prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

