DEA agents seize 30,000 fentanyl pills in largest pill seizure in Arizona history

12 News , KPNX 7:09 PM. MST August 17, 2017

PHOENIX - Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Tempe Police detectives seized 30,000 fentanyl pills during an operation against a drug trafficking organization related to the Sinaloa Cartel.

This is the largest seizure of fentanyl tablets in Arizona's history, according to the DEA. 

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. 

Agents discovered the pills after a DEA operation led them to request a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, they found 30,000 fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone pills, the DEA said. Agents also found a loaded handgun. 

The case will be prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office. 

