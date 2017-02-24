Department of Child Safety officials are giving out safe sleep baby boxes to those who need them. Feb. 23, 2017 (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

The Department of Child Safety is taking a stand against unsafe sleep habits for infants by using education and simple cardboard boxes that could save countless lives.

Arizona officials say 74 infants died last year due to unsafe sleep practices. More than 90 percent of them were preventable.

”What we talk to parents about is, 'What do you know about safe sleep practices?'” said Susan Smith, DCS prevention administrator. “They may have been told, ‘Oh, I slept in the bed with my baby and you turned out just fine.’ So we always like to start out asking them. Then we tell them what safe sleep does involve.”

The first box was given out in December 2016 and since then, more 200 families have been helped.

“Do you have a place that’s safe for your baby to sleep? If the family answers they do not have a place for the baby to sleep then they’ll talk to them about the curriculum we have,” said Smith. “After they’re done going through the curriculum, the family is asked to sign a safe sleep commitment form and if they sign that form then they are provided the baby box.”

The boxes also come with things that families may not be able to afford like a health kit, electrical outlet covers and pacifiers.

