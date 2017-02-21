Daycare dangers: What parents need to know

Day care students and teacher. (Photo: monkeybusinessimages via Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Parents drop off their kids at daycare businesses every day, leaving them for hours on end while they go to work.

But how much do parents know about the facilities and who works there?

12 News' Charly Edsitty investigated the laws that govern daycare businesses.

General ADHS Licensing Practices:

All licensed child care facilities and group homes are inspected regularly to ensure compliance with health and safety regulatory requirements. Child care licensing ensures.

• Health and safety inspections are conducted in homes twice a year, and center/schools once a year.

• Complaints are investigated.

• Health and safety regulations are maintained including: Fingerprinting, CPR, first aid, Supervision, staff to child ratio, indoor/outdoor safety.

• Training requirements are met for staff.

Tips for parents when selecting a child care facility :

• Walk through the facility.

• Look at how the staff is interacting with the children. Are the kids happy?

• You know your child better than anyone and you know your child’s needs in a child care facility.

• Look for the facility’s state license posted for public viewing.

• Visit AZCareCheck.com and review any licensed facility to see when we have been out for a survey and if the facility had any violations.

• If you have a complaint, file a report online or on the phone and we will check to see if any regulations have been violated.

• Visit our Child Care Facilities Licensing page for more information including parent checklists and FAQs: http://www.azdhs.gov/licensing/childcare-facilities/index.php.

(© 2017 KPNX)