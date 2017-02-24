Daycare workers arrested in child abuse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Drug smugglers taking over Arizona
-
KPNX Breaking News 1
-
Violent protesters to face penalties
-
Predators near the playground
-
Scottsdale woman goes missing in San Diego
-
Good Samaritan credited with saving trooper
-
New development project to Casa Grande?
-
Arizona rancher describes cartel encounters
-
Open House Predators: are realtors safe?
-
Casa Grande: The next happiest place on earth?
More Stories
-
3 Phoenix ZIP codes with the most registered sex offendersFeb 23, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
-
Sheriff Penzone backtracks on releasing undocumented inmatesFeb 24, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Arizona border rancher says Trump's wall is neededFeb 22, 2017, 12:17 p.m.