Day care involved in abuse allegations had previous citations

PHOENIX - The scandal surrounding the Brighter Angels Learning Center, a South Phoenix day care, this weekend widened to include the arrest of the daycare's owner, Ruben Sandoval and the director, Perla Duarte.

Sandoval and Duarte are accused of trying to cover up allegations of abuse by one of their employees.

Lillie Adams, 37, is accused of hitting a 21-month-old boy with a broom two times, leaving the toddler with a 4-inch cut on his face.

Phoenix police charged Adams with suspicion of child abuse after reportedly watching video of the incident recorded by the day care's security cameras.

12 News looked into the background of the Brighter Angels day cares, which has several locations throughout the Valley.

According to records obtained from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the location near Central and Baseline, which is at the center of the abuse claims, was inspected in January after a complaint was filed. But no violations were found.

Details of the original complaint are not available on the website.

Records also show a previous inspection back in September found 11 citations, ranging from not having the proper documentation for employee vaccinations, to having soiled diapers in a place accessible by children.

The three other day care locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Avondale also had a history of citations following inspections.

The citations included leaving cleaning solutions in reach of children, not properly documenting employee and children’s health records and having improper classroom ratios – which is explained as too many children being watched by one staff member.

All violations are important for parents to know about, but none reached the level of the allegations three people associated with Brighter Angels now face.

All reports are accessible to the public at: http://hsapps.azdhs.gov/ls/sod/Provider.aspx?type=CC

