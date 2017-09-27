Dashcam appears to capture close call with wrong-way driver in Phoenix

Andrew Vock's dash camera captured a close encounter with a wrong-way driver in Phoenix. (Photo: Video screenshot via Andrew Vock)

PHOENIX - Andrew Vock said he was driving in Phoenix Saturday eastbound on Loop 101 when he encountered something that "scared the crap" out of him.

Headlights were headed toward him on the 7th Avenue exit: A wrong-way driver.

Lucky for Vock, the driver seemed to quickly realize they were going the wrong way and veered off the roadway.

"I’m glad he realized it at the last second before hitting me or getting on the busy highway!" Vock wrote.

Vock's dashcam captured the entire close encounter - which he posted online.

