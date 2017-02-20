Dangerous price of beauty: 12 plastic surgery red flags

Two surgeons performing plastic surgery on a woman. (Photo: Thinkstock)

If you're even remotely considering plastic surgery or a cosmetic procedure, it's a must that you do your research and take your time finding the right doctor.

Your decisions in the world of plastic surgery could have grave consequences.

12 News spoke to both a well-respected plastic surgeon in the Valley and a victim who knows the dangerous price of beauty far too well.

Here are the warning signs or red flags they say you should look out for when considering cosmetic surgery:

1. The doctor doesn’t specialize in the task

2. There aren’t any "before and after" photos

3. The doctor is all over magazines and television

4. He or she doesn’t have privileges at local hospitals

5. The doctor pushes local anesthesia

6. You aren’t asked what meds or over-the-counter pills you’re taking

7. Significant procedures performed in clinics

8. There isn’t any mention of risks or complications

9. The procedure is performed in another country

10. You are rushed into the surgery

11. You only got one doctor’s opinion

12. You don’t do your research by examining reviews and checking for malpractice suits

For a recommended site where you can look up a doctor, procedure, read reviews and even write one yourself, visit www.realself.com.

