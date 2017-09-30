Crews contain brush fire in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Fire crews worked to contain a brush fire at 32nd Street and Cloud Road Saturday, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department.

Firefighters said the fire was quickly upgraded to a full active brush fire after the initial call.

Homeowners on Galvin street were calling 911, saying the fire was getting close, according to firefighters. Crews relocated units to those houses to make sure they were not being threatened.

Fire authorities said no homes are in imminent danger at this point, and the fire's forward progress has been stopped.

Rural Metro Fire said the fire is basically contained.

Crews will be staying on the scene for extensive mop up.

