Crash, vehicle fire closes I-10 westbound at Ray Road

Westbound Interstate 10 was shut down at Ray Road on Tuesday afternoon after a crash caused two vehicles to catch on fire.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves say the incident started with a two-car collision in the HOV lane. Both vehicles may have hit the center divider before one collided with a semi.

The person inside the vehicle that caught fire was able to get out, Graves said. Two people trapped in other vehicle were extricated and taken to the hospital.

