Crash sends car through building in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police and fire at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on May 17, 2017. One of the cars crashed into a building. (Photo: Scottsdale FD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A crash Wednesday involving three cars, including a Lamborghini, sent one through a three-story building, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

According to police, there were only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

