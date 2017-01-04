Coyotes race past a woman walking her dog in Phoenix. (Photo: Deon Brown/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Coyotes are usually relegated to the outskirts of the Phoenix area, but recently they've been spotted in central Phoenix.

Most people don't expect to see two coyotes strolling through their neighborhood, but it's no longer an extremely rare sight.

"I turned the corner and boom, just standing right in the middle of the road there," David Ory said of his experience with coyotes while walking his small dogs.

Representatives from Arizona Game & Fish say these coyotes aren't new to Phoenix -- they've been here for decades.

"There's all these little things that we are doing as humans to actually influence and and bring the coyotes closer," said Amy Burnett of Arizona Game & Fish.

Lynda Bloeser said her cairn terrier Muggsie was killed by a coyote in her Scottsdale backyard.

"I heard this horrible screaming and I could tell right away that she was caught and screaming for her life," Bloeser said. "And it was terrifying."

So how can you protect your pets from hungry coyotes?

It may seem harsh, but throwing rocks in their direction will often spook coyotes. A less violent option is to bang pots and pans together to make a racket and scare them off.

(© 2017 KPNX)