Coyotes causing nuisance in Peoria neighborhood

Coyotes in a north Peoria neighborhood have residents on edge over a recent increase aggressive behavior. (Photo: Arizona Game & Fish Department)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Just ask anyone who lives in the Sonoran Mountain Ranch (SMR) subdivision at the far north end of Peoria, and they'll tell you.

"First went one coyote, and then a couple of seconds later, a second coyote, and then a minute later a third," Amanda Amiel said after a recent walk through her neighborhood.

"I've seen six coyotes laying out in the middle of the park when we get here first thing in the morning," Kent Yahnke said before heading out on a mountain bike ride.

Ginny O'Brien said she had a coyote howling under her bedroom window, and she said she's heard of coyotes "walking around people's pools, and coming up to their windows -- and being overly aggressive."

Residents say the coyotes were relatively benign until about six months ago when a nearby expansion project seemed to spur a change in behavior. Wildlife experts from the Arizona Game and Fish Department feel otherwise.

"It's almost exactly the opposite -- we're inviting them in," Education Manager for AZGFD Amy Burnett said. "We're saying 'Here is small prey that looks the size of (the coyote's) prey -- cottontail rabbits.' It's easy to catch and residents have a lot of it."

Rocky, the Parsons family's Russell Terrier, nearly became a meal for three hungry coyotes outside the Werts home in Peoria.

"You could see over there where there was fur and blood where they tried to pull him through," Karen Werts said while pointing to the fence in her backyard.

Werts lost a close family member when Rocky succumbed to his injuries. She doesn't, however, lay blame on the coyotes. And now, as the number of incidents has begun to rise, so has the level of animosity towards the coyotes on various SMR neighborhood websites.

"'Can I shoot my crossbow? Is it legal to discharge a firearm, can we shoot them?' There's been all kinds of things," Werts recalled.

The SMR homeowner's association has decided to try to remove the problem by trapping nuisance coyotes. The decision has been met with support and a fair amount of howling from neighbors who would prefer to leave the coyotes alone.

"I don't see coyotes running around the streets of Phoenix, so I don't believe they'll come back," Ginny O'Brien said. "I think if you trap 'em, they will not come back, because they know it is an unsafe area."

"Even if they were to remove 10coyotes, we feel very confident that there are 100 more where those came from," Amanda Amiel said. "So we're trying to figure out a way to adapt to living with them, rather than removing them."

The homeowner's association will be holding it's next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Mt. Zion Church (89802 W Deer Valley Rd.). The issue of trapping coyotes is expected to be on the agenda.

